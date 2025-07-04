Flooding in Texas: Families of missing campers ask for help

The Brief At least 20 campers are missing from Camp Mystic after catastrophic flooding in Kerr County Families of the campers are posting on social media asking for help locating the girls



Officials say at least 20 Camp Mystic campers are missing after catastrophic flooding in Kerr County.

Families and others are posting on social media asking for help locating the girls.

The backstory:

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at least 20 campers were missing from Camp Mystic.

Camp Mystic is an all-girls camp located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Patrick said the river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes.

According to a message sent to parents, campers and staff were being taken from the camp by helicopter to a school in Ingram, Texas.

Camp Mystic officials said all Cypress Lake campers and campers on senior hill were accounted for and that the parents of the missing children have been notified.

A massive rescue response has been mobilized in response to the flooding.

Patrick said nine rescue teams consisting of between 400-500 people were on the ground.

Fourteen helicopters are also involved in rescue operations.

Who is missing from Camp Mystic?

Dig deeper:

Among those, at least two North Texas girls, Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, were reported missing, their parents told FOX 4.

Professional baseball player Alex Bregman, who played for the Houston Astros for eight seasons, posted on social about two girls missing.

The family of Virginia Hollis says she is missing.

Bregman also posted about Kellyanne Lytal.

Dozens of other family members have been reported missing in Kerr County after severe flooding on Friday.

A list of names and phone numbers are listed below.

