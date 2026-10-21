Formula 1 is back in Austin for the weekend

The Brief The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is back in Austin this weekend, Oct. 23-25 If you can't make it to the track, there are plenty of pop-up experiences across Austin FOX 7 Austin caught up with Formula 1 fans



The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is racing back to Austin this weekend. And while the action on the track draws thousands of fans to the Circuit of the Americas, the excitement is spilling into the city.

If you canâ€™t make it to the track, you can still get in on the action. From pop-up fan experiences, to live entertainment, thereâ€™s plenty happening around Austin.

The United States Grand Prix has been held in Austin every year since 2012 except for 2020 during the pandemic.

What they're saying:

For many fans, it's about more than just the race.

"It's just fun being around everyone and being able to like to connect through this one thing, you know? And it's so nice, like meeting new people," said F1 attendee Alexis Gomez.

"Like from Europe and Australia and all these types of places. So, it's pretty cool. Bring everyone together," said Gomez.

Fans have traveled from all over to be part of the experience.

Throughout the 4-day experience at COTA, fans will get to enjoy interactive experiences like pit lane walks, practice sessions, media availability with the drivers, qualifying sessions and, of course, the Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Maroon 5, Post Malone and Alesso are also set to take the stage throughout the weekend.

F1 pop-up experiences across Austin

Big picture view:

But you donâ€™t have to make the trip to the track to get in on the fun. Across Austin, pop-up experiences are giving fans a chance to get closer to the sport.

The Atlassian Williams F1 fan zone features driving simulators, games, merchandise and a full-size show car.

The experience runs through Saturday, Oct. 24.

"I think a lot of the fun comes from just the Austin activations. The race itself is going to be really cool, but I love being part of the fan experiences," said F1 attendee Glory Martinez.

Another stop for fans is Lando Norris' Service Depot.

The 70s-inspired gas station-style pop-up on San Jacinto features merch, racing helmets and interactive racing experiences.

On Wednesday night, 35 Ford Raptor owners took part in a police-escorted parade through Austin before arriving at the Ford Racing Den at Distribution Hall. The venue will be free and open throughout race week, with watch parties, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Why you should care:

You can expect heavy traffic around COTA and the airport this weekend.

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time before you head out the door.