The Brief The Austin Country Flea Market on U.S. 290 will permanently close in three weeks after more than 40 years of operation due to severe financial strain. Management attributes a sharp drop in foot traffic to immigration enforcement concerns keeping both vendors and customers away, despite no direct ICE sightings at the market. It remains unclear where vendors will relocate or rebuild their livelihoods once the market officially closes its doors after the final three weekends.



After more than 40 years in operation, the Austin Country Flea Market on U.S. 290 is preparing to permanently close its gates in three weeks, bringing an end to a longtime cultural and commercial hub for Central Texas families.

The backstory:

For decades, the market served as a weekend gathering spot where families strolled the aisles, shared meals, and shopped for everything from unique goods to everyday essentials.

"This was our Mexican mall," said Alma, a Central Texas local who visited the market with her brother. "This is what we knew. This is what we grew up with."

Her brother, Javier, recalled the market as a staple of their childhood routines.

"This is where we did our back-to-school shopping," Javier said. "This is what I looked forward to in the summer: 'We're about to go back to school, let's go buy some clothes, let's buy some shoes.' And it was just an easy place for my parents to come shop, too."

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Financial strain and immigration enforcement

Dig deeper:

Despite surviving at least two fires over the years, market leadership says a steep decline in foot traffic has made continuing operations unsustainable.

According to a market stockholder, ownership kept the venue open for years without turning a profit simply because they did not have the heart to shut it down. However, with the current lease contract expiring, they can no longer afford the financial losses.

What they're saying:

General Manager Rosie Young, who has worked at the market for nearly 40 years, attributes the sharp drop in business to the impacts of local immigration enforcement.

"It’s both vendors and customers," Young said. "We’ve even had some of our vendors approach me that some of their family members have been stopped, picked up, deported, and the customers are afraid to come out. So it’s just like we see the steady decline."

Young noted that business has been particularly difficult over the last couple of months, adding that customers are "just too scared to come out."

While vendors confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have not been seen directly at the flea market, their presence elsewhere in Austin — amid a year in which detention numbers nearly doubled between 2025 and 2026 — has been enough to keep undocumented workers and shoppers away.

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A bittersweet farewell

Big picture view:

For many vendors, the closure represents the loss of a longtime livelihood, leaving them uncertain about what comes next as they focus on their final weeks of sales.

Meanwhile, longtime patrons are making a point to visit one last time.

Alma and Javier drove an hour and a half to walk through the market — a trip they hadn't made in nearly a decade. Still, they noted that fear kept some of their own loved ones from making the trip to say goodbye.

"She mentioned how she wanted to come, but she was scared," Javier said of a relative who stayed home. "It sucks. I just remember coming as a kid, and it was packed. No one had to worry. There were no worries."

What you can do:

Before the gates close for good, vendors are asking the community to come out and support their remaining inventory. The Austin Country Flea Market will remain open for the next three weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.