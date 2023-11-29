Frances Sternhagen, 'Cheers' actress, dead at 93

article

Frances Sternhagen, known for roles on "Cheers" and "Sex and the City," died on Monday, Nov. 27. She was 93.

Sternhagen's family confirmed to Fox News Digital that the acclaimed actress died from "natural causes."

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear mother, actress Frances Sternhagen, died peacefully of natural causes in New Rochelle, NY, on November 27th, 2023 at the age of 93," her family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"She is survived by her 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her remarkable career and life is planned for mid - January, near her 94th birthday. We continue to be inspired by her love and life."

Sternhagen was also a staple on Broadway, and starred in the original production of "On Golden Pond."

