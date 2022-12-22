Free Christmas tree recycling available in Travis County

Travis County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees at free drop-off locations across the county starting Monday.

Five locations will open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are reminded to follow disposal requirements to ensure trees can be mulched and recycled:

Only natural trees are accepted (no plastic/artificial trees)

Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tree stands (wooden blocks)

Remove all nails, screws, staples, wire, and metal

Trees sprayed with flocking or artificial snow are not accepted

Do not place the tree in a "tree bag" or any plastic bag

Netting or rope wrapped around tree is not accepted

Trees taller than 6 ft must be cut in half

Residents can use one of the following drop-off locations free of charge:

West Service Center: 4501 FM 620, Austin, TX 78732

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex: 3614 FM 973, Del Valle, TX 78617

Northeast Metro Park: 15500 Sun Light Near Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Collection Center: 2625 Woodall Dr. Leander, TX 78613

East Service Center: 6011 Blue Bluff Austin, TX 78724

City of Austin curbside customers can recycle trees by leaving them on the curb on their compositing or yard trimming collection day. All other Austin residents can drop their trees off at Zilker Park. For more information on City of Austin tree recycling, click here.

Commercial retailers can also utilize this free service for bulk drop-offs of 10 or more tree) but will be restricted to one of the following two locations: West Service Center (WSC) or East Service Center (ESC).

These bulk drop-offs must be scheduled by calling the WSC main line at 512-854-8140 or the ESC main line at 512-854-9114 Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. All bulk drop-offs must comply with the disposal requirements to ensure trees can be mulched and recycled.

Residents can also recycle holiday lights that no longer work at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center located at 2514 Business Center Dr. They also accept packaging such as Styrofoam and cardboard. For more information, click here.

Residents can also search for drop-off locations using the Travis County Drop-off Locator.