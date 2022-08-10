Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
Over 2,300 lakes and rivers across the contiguous U.S. are hosts to blue-green algae blooms.
EPA to designate two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
'Forever chemicals' have been phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but they remain in the environment because they don't degrade over time.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains debuts in Germany
A fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains is replacing diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in Germany. The trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, saving about 420,000 gallons of diesel fuel a year.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Kardashians, Sylvester Stallone among celebrities accused of wasting water amid drought
The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District has sent warning notices to more than 2,000 of its customers - including a few celebrities - who have exceeded their monthly water budgets.
First glimpse of fall foliage predictions for the 2022 season
The drought is going to be a big factor in this year's fall foliage -- and likely not in a good way.
Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27
Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an online webform.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
Many in US doubt their own impact on climate, AP-NORC poll finds
Only about half of Americans polled say their actions have an effect on climate change, compared with two-thirds in 2019. Some noted how it's a lower priority compared with other issues like inflation and food and drug costs.
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
Researchers say a massive flood could be "California's other Big One." New data from UCLA researchers say climate change has doubled the chance such a flood may happen.
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
Residents and businesses within those counties who receive their water from a public water system are advised to follow their water provider's directives.
‘A good sign’: 1st sea turtle nest spotted on Mississippi beach in 4 years
After destructive hurricanes, an oil spill, and other traumatic events, it appears sea turtles are coming back to the Mississippi coast.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.