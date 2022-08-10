California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.

Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains debuts in Germany

Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains debuts in Germany

A fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains is replacing diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in Germany. The trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, saving about 420,000 gallons of diesel fuel a year.