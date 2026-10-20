Ft. Hood Army pilot looking for Stetson hat lost during Longhorns game flyover

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The Brief Ft. Hood Army helicopter pilot looking for Stetson hat he lost during flyover over Darrell K Royal Stadium at the UT/Florida game U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Josh Muehlendorf with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade says the Steston has been with him through the 22 years of his aviation career



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Josh Muehlendorf with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade based in Fort Hood is looking for a sentimental item he lost during the Texas vs Florida football game.

The backstory:

In a Facebook post, Muehlendorf writes that he and his crew were asked to do the flyover for the Longhorns/Gators game on October 17 and that they were asked to wear their 1st Calvary Division Stestons for the on-field recognition.

Muehlendorf says during the flight in, they opened the doors to show off their flags to the crow and while he thought his Stetson was secured, a massive rush of wind sucked the Stetson out of the aircraft.

The Stetson has special meaning for Muehlendorf as he says it's the exact one he brand new when he started with the same unit back in 2004.

Muehlendorf says it has been with him through 22 years of his aviation career and "the sentimental value is irreplacable."

What you can do:

It's believed that the Stetson fell somewhere about three miles straight north of DKR Stadium or roughly over the Hyde Park, North Loop or Triangle neighborhoods.

Muehlendorf asks people to share his Facebook post in the hopes of finding his Stetson.

He asks that if you live, work, or walk around the neighborhoods a few miles north of the stadium, please keep your eyes peeled for a black Cavalry Stetson in a yard, on a roof, or in the street.

If you find it, Muehlendorf asks him to send him a direct message.