Fort Hood's SHARP program under inspection

At the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood, Texas, U.S. Army Forces Command sent an Inspector General team to Fort Hood earlier this week to conduct an inspection on the program. 

Death of two Fort Hood solidiers

The Department of Defense announced Monday the death of two Fort Hood soldiers following an apparent suicide bomber in Bagram, Afghanistan.

Sniper training at Fort Hood

They are the heroes we don't often see--hiding out, making critical shots that save countless lives. Thursday, we got to meet the next generation of snipers and we got an up close look at the training it takes - to qualify for the prestigious role.