Mother of missing Fort Hood soldier pleads for the public's help to find him
The missing Fort Hood soldier is her son, Elder Fernandes.
Missing Fort Hood soldier reported 'abusive sexual contact' before disappearance
Killeen police, US Army looking for missing Fort Hood soldier
Army: Fort Hood has some of the "highest numbers" of violent acts, sexual harassment cases
"There is clearly more that must be done"
Cousin starts petition to have Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales reinstated
Family members say because he wasn’t a deserter, he should receive a proper military funeral.
Remains found in Guillen case still not positively identified, officials say no evidence of sexual harassment
This is the first time that Fort Hood officials have publicly spoken about the Guillen case. It comes after the news yesterday that a military suspect is dead and a civilian suspect was arrested by the Texas Rangers in connection with Guillen's disappearance.
Civilian suspect identified in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen
The other suspect in Guillen's disappearance was identified Thursday as Spc. Aaron David Robinson. Robinson took his own life when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him after he fled from Fort Hood late Wednesday.
One suspect in custody for disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, other is dead
The civilian suspect is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier and is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail.
Fort Hood's SHARP program under inspection
At the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood, Texas, U.S. Army Forces Command sent an Inspector General team to Fort Hood earlier this week to conduct an inspection on the program.
US Army troopers continue searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
Demonstration held in honor of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen asking for federal investigation
The Guillen family is also asking anyone with information to reach out.
Fort Hood asking for public's help in locating missing soldier
Soldier dies at Fort Hood while conducting maintenance
A soldier was killed from injuries sustained while conducting maintenance on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Fort Hood base.
Army: Warning issued before 9 died in Fort Hood floodwaters
A military report says an alert declaring all low-water crossings off-limits to vehicles was issued at Fort Hood hours before a truck carrying 12 soldiers was knocked over by floodwaters last year, killing nine.
Search for driver missing in Fort Hood flooding continues
The search for a driver missing since a flash flood swept his vehicle into a flooded creek at Fort Hood continues.
Fort Hood soldier found unresponsive
Spc. Zackary Partin was found unresponsive in his barracks on January 12.
Army, local police probe recent mystery deaths of 11 Fort Hood soldiers
The Army and local police are investigating the deaths of 11 Fort Hood soldiers who have died on and off the large Texas base in the past three months under mysterious circumstances, according to reports.
Death of two Fort Hood solidiers
The Department of Defense announced Monday the death of two Fort Hood soldiers following an apparent suicide bomber in Bagram, Afghanistan.
Sniper training at Fort Hood
They are the heroes we don't often see--hiding out, making critical shots that save countless lives. Thursday, we got to meet the next generation of snipers and we got an up close look at the training it takes - to qualify for the prestigious role.