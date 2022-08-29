Fulton County DA files RICO charges against suspect gang members charged with home invasions

More than two dozen suspected gang members have been indicted for a string of celebrity home invasions.

Investigators say the suspected gang members scope out items to steal on celebrity's social media accounts. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis encourages everyone to stop flaunting flashy purchases, as she says many of these home invasions are violent.

She didn't hold back on her message to those in gangs. She flat out told them to get out of Fulton County.

"I will not negotiate with gang members," she said in a Monday afternoon press conference. "We're going to find you and send you to prison and I'm not apologizing for that."

High-profile home invasions have plagued metro Atlanta for years. Willis says the invasions were gang activity.

Sandy Springs police body camera video from July shows four men as they're arrested for breaking into a home that belongs to a woman, who rapper Future shares a child with.

"Sometimes, like in Mariah Carey's case, the victim is not home," Willis said. "Unfortunately, sometimes they are home and they don't mind using violence."

Willis says there are 26 suspected gang members indicted for the invasions, 18 are in custody and five are still out there.

"In some cases people are really harmed," she said. "In one of these cases, we had a 16-year-old child taken downstairs by force.

The more than 200-page indictment indicates the incidents started in 2018 involving suspected Drug Rich gang members. Several face RICO charges-- which Willis says helps the justice process.