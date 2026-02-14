Federal agents seize $6.8M in cocaine in Laredo from truck hauling flowers

article

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $7 million worth of cocaine at the Laredo Port of Entry. The drugs were found in a tractor-trailer hauling flowers. Agents found 211 packages weighing more than 500 pounds.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly $7 million worth of cocaine from a tractor-trailer claiming to be carrying fresh flowers.

What we know:

CBP agents said the seizure happened Tuesday on the World Trade Bridge when a tractor-trailer with a shipment manifest claiming "roses/fresh flowers" was selected for a second inspection.

Agents discovered 516 pounds of cocaine inside the truck. CBP estimates the value of the drugs to be $6.8 million.

What they're saying:

"This substantial cocaine seizure at the World Trade Bridge highlights the steadfast dedication of our officers in safeguarding our borders and communities from the threat of illicit drug trafficking," Port Director Alberto Flores said. "The discovery within a shipment of roses demonstrates the vigilance and expertise of our officers. Their commitment to the mission reflects the high standards of service CBP upholds, and their actions continue to make a meaningful impact in protecting our nation."

What we don't know:

CBP did not say if anyone was arrested. Homeland Security is investigating.