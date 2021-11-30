GIVING TUESDAY: Nonprofits, organizations to support and give back

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday over, it's time to give back to local non-profits and participate in Giving Tuesday. Officials say with the unprecedented challenges many organizations continue to face, the day is more important than ever.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It's a movement that aims to bring people together around service and giving and was started in 2012.

I Live Here I Give Here joined the movement in 2017 as the Central Texas Giving Tuesday Community Leader.

Officials also note that some people will try to take advantage of your generosity this holiday season and on this Giving Tuesday.

They advise people to not make any impulse decisions and to do their own research to ensure the organization is ethical. According to the Better Business Bureau, responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they will today. Other things to look out for include:

If you're asked to make a payment by wire or E transfer through a third-party or by prepaid debit or gift cards, experts say not to trust it.

Just because an organization's name sounds professional doesn’t mean that it’s legitimate.

You can check with the Texas Secretary of State to see if it’s registered to solicit donations or use the IRS charity finder

