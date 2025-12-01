article

The Brief Texas man gets life in prison for sexually, physically abusing child for years He was convicted of 7 felonies, and was originally charged with 21 Court called him a "soul murderer" during the punishment phase of the trial



A Texas man is going to prison for life for sexually and physically abusing a child for years and having child sexual abuse material of her.

What we know:

30-year-old Isaac Aguirre, formerly of San Marcos, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parol on Nov. 25.

Aguirre was facing 21 felonies, spanning from 2015 to 2024, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor, injury to a child, witness tampering, and sexual performance by a child.

He was convicted of:

1 count of first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child (life in prison)

1 count of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child (20 years in prison)

2 counts of second-degree felony online solicitation of a minor (30 years in prison collectively)

2 counts of third-degree felony injury to a child (20 years in prison collectively)

1 count of third-degree felony tampering with a witness (5 years in prison)

All sentences will be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.

The Hays County Criminal DA's office says evidence showed Aguirre had sexually and physically abused the child from the age of 7 or 8 to about 14. The abuse included beating the child with a hanger and a belt and punching her in the face with a closed fist.

Testimony also revealed Aguirre had threatened and continued to abuse the child after she was removed from his home and placed in foster care. Aguirre also had child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of the child, which he destroyed in an effort to avoid prosecution.

Aguirre also testified and denied the abuse, apart from the belt.

The jury convicted Aguirre on all counts and during the sentencing phase, additional evidence showed Aguirre had:

Committed aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to someone

Devised a plan to murder a judge and others involved in his case

Physically abused multiple romantic partners, animals and another minor child

The DA's office says Aguirre's phone searches showed an obsession with deviant pornography, serial killers, child rapists and uncensored media of victim deaths or autopsies.

During closing arguments in the punishment phase, Aguirre's defense attempted to downplay the seriousness of the charges by asserting "no life had been taken," says the DA's office. In response, the Court characterized him as a "soul murderer".