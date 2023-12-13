8 Granbury students hospitalized after eating candy

Police in Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth, are investigating what was inside candy that sent several middle school students to the hospital.

The city said eight Granbury Middle School students ate the candy on Tuesday.

It was shared by another student.

All of the students are okay after being treated at a hospital.

The candy was tested for THC, which is the chemical compound in marijuana that gets people high. It came back negative, the city said.

More testing will be done as the investigation continues.