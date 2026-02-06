When does early voting start in Texas? Important 2026 election dates for voters

article

The Brief Midterm primaries and the general election are quickly approaching. Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries begins on Feb. 17. The last day of early voting for the primary elections is Feb. 27.



Republicans and Democrats will head to the polls in just under two weeks to vote on who will represent their respective parties in the November general election.

Important dates from the March 3 primary elections

Feb. 17 – Early voting begins for the March 3 primary

Feb. 20 – The last day to apply for a ballot by mail. Mail ballots must be returned by March 3 at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked. Mail ballots can be returned by 5 p.m. on March 4 as long as carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 3.

Feb. 27 – Last day of early voting

March 3 – Election Day

The primary election will be held on March 3. Primaries are elections that political parties use to determine which candidates will represent that party. The winning candidate will then face off against the winning candidate from the other party in the November general election.

A candidate must have more than half of the votes to be declared the winner. If no candidates get a majority of the votes in a race, then the top two vote-getters will face each other in a run-off election on May 26.

Voters are not required to register with a party to vote in a primary election, but can only vote in one party's primary election. Voters will only be able to vote in that party's subsequent run-off election.

Primary runoff elections

A runoff election occurs when no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. Runoff elections occur between the two highest vote-getters. Should a primary election head to a runoff, these are the dates you need to know:

April 27 – Last day to register to vote

May 15 – Last day to apply for a mail ballot

May 18 – First day of early voting

May 22 – Last day of early voting

May 26 – Election Day

November general election

Oct. 5 – Last day to register to vote

Oct. 19 – First day of early voting

Oct. 23 – Last day to apply for a mail ballot

Oct. 30 – Last day of early voting

Nov. 3 – Election Day

For more information on how to check your voter registration, how to find your polling place and what's on the ballot, check out our primary voting guide: here.