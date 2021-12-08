Grandmother followed from Houston bank, robbed outside home in Sugar Land

A 66-year-old grandmother is recovering after getting beaten and robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in Sugar Land.

The incident happened late Wednesday morning along the 200 block of Indian Summer Court. According to police, the victim was followed from a bank located in southwest Houston.

"She’s still nervous, but better than when that happened to her," said the victim’s son Jose Bonilla.

Over the last few weeks, Houston police have shared several surveillance videos taken of similar attacks known as "jugging." This occurs when thieves target and follow victims to steal from.

"She was pointed with a gun," said Bonilla. "This guy grabbed her and pushed her. My mom landed on her face."

A photo provided to FOX 26 by loved ones shows the grandmother bruised and bleeding after the attack.

"[Thieves] are taking their time looking for people who are vulnerable," said Bonilla.

Roughly two months ago, a similar attack occurred in Sugar Land. A woman was followed home from work in the Galleria area. Doorbell video from that incident shows two thieves with guns, forcing themselves into the victim’s home.

On Wednesday, the 66-year-old grandmother was treated at a local hospital and released. Her son says the thieves took her purse and roughly $600.

"If [you’re] running errands, look around and be careful," said Bonilla.

Authorities believe the suspects got away in a black SUV. If you have any information, you’re urged to call police.