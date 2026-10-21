Meth bust: 700 grams seized, 2 arrested in Milam County

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The Brief 2 men arrested for allegedly distributing meth in Central Texas 700 grams of meth was seized after a joint law enforcement operation across two counties



Two men suspected of distributing meth in Central Texas have been arrested after a joint law enforcement investigation.

The backstory:

The joint investigation was conducted by the Milam County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale Police Department and Temple Police Department.

Temple police began the investigation in the summer of 2026.

Throughout the investigation, officers conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine before obtaining arrest warrants.

Milam County deputies and Rockdale police officers arrested Cedric Mitchell and Raschel Arbuckle on Oct. 15.

The arrests also netted more than 700 grams of meth.

Mitchell and Arbuckle were taken to the Jack Harwell Detention Center, pending federal indictment.

What you can do:

This case remains under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the following:

Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033

Rockdale Police Department at 512-446-3436

Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500

Milam County Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477

Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at milamcounty.crimestoppersweb.com or bellcountycrimestoppers.com

Dig deeper:

Officials say the collaboration between Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Police Department is part of a wider effort to combat narcotics trafficking through the creation of the Milam

County Major Crimes & Narcotics Task Force.

The Task Force was created upon Rockdale police officers taking reserve commissions with Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

The goal is to partner with outside agencies like Temple Police Department to investigate and prevent major crimes and drug trafficking.