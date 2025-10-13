Ground delay issued for flights arriving at Austin airport

The Brief The FAA issued a ground delay for flights arriving at the Austin airport through 9 p.m. Monday night There will be an average delay of about 40 minutes The FAA did not give a reason why they issued the delay



The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) has issued a ground delay for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

What we know:

According to ABIA, the FAA issued a ground delay for flights arriving at the Austin airport through 9 p.m. Monday night.

There will be an average delay of about 40 minutes, the FAA reported.

The Austin airport is urging travelers to check their flight statuses.

What we don't know:

The FAA did not give a reason why they issued the ground delay.