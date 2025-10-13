Ground delay issued for flights arriving at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) has issued a ground delay for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
What we know:
According to ABIA, the FAA issued a ground delay for flights arriving at the Austin airport through 9 p.m. Monday night.
There will be an average delay of about 40 minutes, the FAA reported.
The Austin airport is urging travelers to check their flight statuses.
What we don't know:
The FAA did not give a reason why they issued the ground delay.
The Source: Information from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport