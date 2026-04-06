H-E-B announces 68 finalists for statewide Excellence in Education honors

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The Brief H-E-B has named 68 finalists for its 2026 Excellence in Education Awards, honoring top teachers, principals, and districts across five Texas regions. Nearly $500,000 in additional prizes will be awarded at a Houston ceremony on May 3, including grants of up to $100,000 for winning school districts. Nominations for the 2027 awards are now open, allowing Texas residents to recommend state-certified public school professionals through September 30.



H-E-B has announced the 68 finalists for its 2026 Excellence in Education Awards, kicking off a statewide competition that will award nearly half a million dollars to Texas public school professionals and districts.

H-E-B Excellence in Education

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The 2026 finalist pool includes 50 teachers, counselors, and principals, along with five early childhood facilities, five public school boards, and eight school districts. The announcement follows months of surprise visits across the state, during which H-E-B officials presented initial checks totaling $120,000 to individual educators and their respective campuses.

Under the preliminary award structure, teacher finalists received $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 for their schools. Counselors and principals received $1,000 personally, with their schools receiving grants of $1,500 and $2,500, respectively. Early childhood centers, school boards, and district finalists were each awarded $5,000.

What's next:

The finalists will move on to a final round of judging before winners are announced at a formal ceremony on May 3 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. During the event, H-E-B will distribute an additional $480,000 in cash prizes and grants.

Top honors include the Lifetime Achievement Award, which provides $25,000 to the winning teacher and a matching $25,000 grant for their school. District-level prizes are even larger, with the winning large school district set to receive $100,000 and the winning small district receiving $50,000.

Since the program began in 2002, the San Antonio-based retailer has contributed nearly $15 million to Texas education through this initiative.

The 2026 finalists represent five major regions across Texas:

CENTRAL TEXAS

Marissa Marciel , Trinity Ranch Elementary School, Elgin ISD, Rising Star Elementary

Megan McCune , Armando Chapa Middle School, Hays CISD, Rising Star Secondary

Megan Vasquez , Herman Becker Elementary School, Austin ISD, Leadership Elementary

Azucena Overman , Cedar Ridge High School, Round Rock ISD, Leadership Secondary

Alasin DeVeny , Joslin Elementary School, Austin ISD, Lifetime Achievement Elementary

Carol Reese , West Ridge Middle School, Eanes ISD, Lifetime Achievement Secondary

Jennifer Blum , Adelton Elementary School, Bastrop ISD, School Counselor Elementary

Molly Heath , Marble Falls High School, Marble Falls ISD, School Counselor Secondary

Shannon Morrison , Thorndale Elementary School, Thorndale ISD, Principal Elementary

Daniel Garcia, John B. Connally High School, Pflugerville ISD, Principal Secondary

HOUSTON

Latoya Davis , Stafford Early Childhood Center, Stafford MSD, Rising Star Elementary

Heather Rodriguez , North Shore Senior High School, Galena Park ISD, Rising Star Secondary

Dustin Perez , Robert L. Crippen Elementary School, New Caney ISD, Leadership Elementary

Richard Embrick , Wright Junior High School, Lamar CISD, Leadership Secondary

Tammy Wise Sanchez , Sneed Elementary School, Alief ISD, Lifetime Achievement Elementary

James Sheridan , YES Prep East End Secondary School, YES Prep Public Schools Inc., Lifetime Achievement Secondary

Wendy Reyes , Margaret S. McWhirter Elementary School, Clear Creek ISD, School Counselor Elementary

Emily Wilcox , Sartartia Middle School, Fort Bend ISD, School Counselor Secondary

Dr. Lisa Hamblen , James B. Havard Elementary School, Galena Park ISD, Principal Elementary

Ruth Pena, Charles H. Milby High School, Houston ISD, Principal Secondary

NORTH TEXAS

Maria Bofi , Dan D. Rogers Elementary School, Dallas ISD, Rising Star Elementary

Phil Vilar , Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Dallas ISD, Rising Star Secondary

Joe Parthemore , Heritage Elementary School, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Leadership Elementary

Alejandro De La Peña Jr. , Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School, Yselta ISD, Leadership Secondary

Margo Anderson , Jim & Betty Hughes Elementary School, Prosper ISD, Lifetime Achievement Elementary

Angie Redwine , Abernathy High School, Abernathy ISD, Lifetime Achievement Secondary

Amanda Still , Charles A. Tosch Elementary School, Mesquite ISD, School Counselor Elementary

Kaniesha McEwen , Jack E. Singley Academy, Irving ISD, School Counselor Secondary

Mahlee Johnson , Charles A. Tosch Elementary School, Mesquite ISD, Principal Elementary

Dr. Melissa Saenz, Montwood Middle School, Socorro ISD, Principal Secondary

SAN ANTONIO

Grecia Aguilera , James Madison Elementary School, San Antonio ISD, Rising Star Elementary

Monica Lopez , Alamo Heights High School, Alamo Heights ISD, Rising Star Secondary

Jessica Welch , Sun Valley Elementary School, Southwest ISD Leadership Elementary

Oscar Garcia , CAST Med High School, San Antonio ISD, Leadership Secondary

Silvia Corado , Charles Graebner Elementary School, San Antonio ISD, Lifetime Achievement Elementary

Kevin Korpi , New Braunfels High School, New Braunfels ISD, Lifetime Achievement Secondary

Courtney Allison , Memorial Elementary School, New Braunfels ISD, School Counselor Elementary

Kristen Guerra , Pieper High School, Comal ISD, School Counselor Secondary

Summer Gault , Van Raub Elementary School, Boerne ISD, Principal Elementary

Michele Ramirez-Castaneda, "Tex" Hill Middle School, North East ISD, Principal Secondary

SOUTH TEXAS

Carolina De Anda , Carmen Anaya Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Rising Star Elementary

Deanna Evans , Mary Carroll High School, Corpus Christi ISD, Rising Star Secondary

Anahi Espinoza , Dr. R. E. Margo Elementary School, Weslaco ISD, Leadership Elementary

Claudia Cortez , Gladys Porter Early College High School, Brownsville ISD, Leadership Secondary

Tami Bhadai , Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Lifetime Achievement Elementary

Valton Acree , Yorktown Secondary School, Yorktown ISD, Lifetime Achievement Secondary

Angelica Ramos , Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary School, McAllen ISD, School Counselor Elementary

Flor Villarreal , Judge Mario E. Ramirez, Jr. Juvenile Justice Center, Edinburg CISD, School Counselor Secondary

Michelle Gonzalez , Macdonell Elementary School, Laredo ISD, Principal Elementary

Dr. Tina Garza, Harlingen School of Health Professions, Harlingen CISD, Principal Secondary

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION FACILITIES

Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School , San Marcos CISD, San Marcos

Goodwill Exploration Center , Austin

Gregory-Portland Early Childhood Center , Gregory-Portland ISD, Portland

Lena Pope Early Learning Center , Fort Worth

Menchaca Early Childhood Center, Southside ISD, San Antonio

SCHOOL BOARDS

Alice ISD , Alice

Corpus Christi ISD , Corpus Christi

Garland ISD , Garland

Lake Dallas ISD , Lake Dallas

Mesquite ISD, Mesquite

LARGE SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD , Carrollton

Dickinson ISD , Dickinson

Garland ISD , Garland

Pearland ISD , Pearland

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Pharr

SMALL SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Alice ISD , Alice

Angleton ISD , Angleton

Midway ISD, Woodway

As the 2026 cycle nears its conclusion, H-E-B has also opened nominations for the 2027 awards. Texas residents can nominate state-certified public school professionals through Sept. 30, 2026, at the program’s official website.