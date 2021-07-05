H-E-B announces recall connected to recent Tyson Foods recall

H-E-B says that certain H-E-B brand products are being recalled due to a recent possible Listeria contamination at Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc says the recall involves approximately 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

H-E-B says that Tyson's recall involves some H-E-B brand products sold in their stores and at South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

The possibly contaminated frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced at one Tyson Foods plant in Dexter, Missouri, between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021. The products were sold to food-service and retail customers and distributed nationwide. Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089.

The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28 – July 4, 2021. The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13 – July 4, 2021. All products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves, says the grocery chain.

The following products from H-E-B are subject to the recall issued by Tyson Foods:

H-E-B Meal Simple items (made in store)

Buffalo chicken salad with UPC code 26934100000

Pepper trio chicken salad with UPC code 26934300000

BBQ chicken salad with UPC code 26933900000

Curry chicken salad with UPC code 26648800000

Curry chicken salad lettuce wrap with UPC code 26626800000

White meat shredded chicken with UPC code 26625700000

Buffalo chicken wrap with UPC code 26622600000

South Flo Pizza items (made in store)

Buffalo chicken 16 inch pizza with UPC code 88869208311

Buffalo chicken 8 inch pizza with UPC code 88869208312

Crustless buffalo chicken pizza with UPC code 88869208313

Add chicken option with UPC code 88869208265

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detected that three people had gotten sick from Tyson's chicken products and one had died. H-E-B says that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to products from H-E-B stores.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at 855-382-3101.

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

