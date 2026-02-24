AMBER Alert issued for missing 12-year-old last seen in North Austin

The Brief AMBER Alert for 12-year-old girl last seen in North Austin Alert also names 18-year-old man Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in North Austin overnight.

The alert also names an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with her disappearance.

What we know:

12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora was last seen around midnight Feb. 24, in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway.

She has brown eyes and black hair, weighs about 140 lbs and is about 5'3".

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, a white long-sleeve shirt, and Christmas-themed pants, and was carrying a Nike backpack.

Also named in the alert is 18-year-old Henry Mejia. He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 170 lbs, and is about 5'9" and has a shaved line on his eyebrow. He was last seen in Austin.

Authorities are also looking for a red 2017 Ford Mustang with the TX license plate number VVK2712, aftermarket chrome wheels, and a white logo sticker on the passenger side window.



What you can do:

Anyone with information about Anzora's whereabouts is urged to contact the Travis County Sheriff's Office at 512-974-0845, Opt. 3.