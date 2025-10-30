Expand / Collapse search

Halloween safety: APD offers tips, outlines street closure plan for 6th Street

By
Published  October 30, 2025 11:43am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • APD sharing safety tips for Halloween
    • APD also to talk about street closures on 6th Street

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is offering safety tips for those celebrating Halloween this weekend both in their neighborhoods and on 6th Street.

What we know:

APD is set to hold a news conference from its headquarters at noon.

Austin Police Commander Carey Chaudoir and Corporal Jose Mendez are expected to speak.

APD will be sharing safety tips for trick-or-treaters and for those visiting 6th Street, as well as street closures on 6th Street.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHolidaysDowntown