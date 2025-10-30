Halloween safety: APD offers tips, outlines street closure plan for 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is offering safety tips for those celebrating Halloween this weekend both in their neighborhoods and on 6th Street.
What we know:
APD is set to hold a news conference from its headquarters at noon.
Austin Police Commander Carey Chaudoir and Corporal Jose Mendez are expected to speak.
APD will be sharing safety tips for trick-or-treaters and for those visiting 6th Street, as well as street closures on 6th Street.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department