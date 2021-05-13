Hand sanitizer, cigarette sparked Rockville Pike car blaze, officials say
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A hand-sanitizer mishap sparked huge flames and billowing smoke from a car on Thursday in Rockville.
SkyFox was over the Federal Plaza Shopping Center today as crews worked to put out the fire.
Officials in Montgomery County say a driver was using hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette.
They say this is a bad idea, especially in an unventilated place like a car.
The driver suffered minor burns.
