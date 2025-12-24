Mother remembers son shot, killed; charges dropped against his accused killer

The Brief Mother mourns son shot, killed at downtown gas station earlier this year Man arrested for his death had charges dropped She is also pushing for change for families with adult children struggling with mental health challenges



The holiday season looks different for one mother after her son was shot and killed earlier this year.

The man arrested for his death had the charges dropped.

What they're saying:

Michelle Wilson said the holidays used to revolved around her son Chivalos Lockett.

"Usually this time of the year, I'll be getting ready to cook whatever he wants for Christmas," Wilson said.

This year, her kitchen is quiet.

"Everything just feels different. I don't really care much about celebrating holidays now," Wilson said.

Lockett was her only child and lived with her.

"He was funny, he loved to take pictures. He actually had made two songs before his death so I'm in the process of getting those songs produced," Wilson said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Michelle Wilson)

Wilson said behind his smiles, her son was struggling.

"My son had PTSD. I had put him in three mental health facilities because I could see the change in my child," Wilson said.

She said each time, the help didn’t last.

"Unfortunately, by him being 23, the system didn't keep him, I had to pick him up. The last time my son was committed, it was done by Austin PD emergency detention, I'll never forget it. Three days later, my son was murdered," Wilson said.

In January, police said Lockett was shot by a gang member at a gas station in Downtown Austin.

"I still have a lot of questions. How? Why? How?" Wilson said.

Zion Singleton was arrested for murder. In October, prosecutors rejected the charge.

"The defendant said self-defense and just, and I'm like, how is it self-defense when my son didn't have a weapon,’ Wilson said. ‘I just feel like for someone to just murder somebody and just walk freely, there's no justice. I mean, I just want justice for my baby."

During this holiday season, Wilson said grief shows up in unexpected places, like driving past the gas station where it happened, or holding onto the pieces of her son she still has.

"This was his necklace, I wear it. That picture, I got tattooed on my arm, so he's always with me, he's always me," Wilson said.

Wilson is now using her voice to push for change, especially for parents of adult children with mental health challenges.

"If you have an adult child with mental health issues, I feel like the parent should be able to make the decision for the child to get the treatment versus the adult child. I just feel like they need to change that law," Wilson said.

She continues to fight while holding onto her son’s words.

"I keep hearing that voice from my son, ‘Mama you can't give up, you got to keep fighting’ and that's what pushes me to do what I'm doing," Wilson said

The other side:

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement:

"Our hearts continue to break for Lockett’s family. In every case, we have an obligation to evaluate the facts and evidence and to do our best to reach an outcome that keeps our community safe. In this case, there was sufficient evidence to substantiate a legal defense, which is why we rejected the charge."