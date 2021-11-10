Have you seen him? Search for missing 68-year-old in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old. Police are concerned about James Burtis' immediate welfare.
According to police, James Burtis was last seen around 11 a.m. today at a business in the 1800 block of East 51st Street in North Austin. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red Nike shorts, and black tennis shoes with red socks.
James is described as:
- White male
- 6’3"
- 160 lbs.
- Short gray hair and short gray goatee
- Brown eyes
Austin police are concerned about 68-year-old James Burtis' immediate welfare. If you see him or have information that can help, call 9-1-1.
If you see James Burtis or have information that can help, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter