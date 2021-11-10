Have you seen him? Search for missing 68-year-old in Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old. Police are concerned about James Burtis' immediate welfare.

According to police, James Burtis was last seen around 11 a.m. today at a business in the 1800 block of East 51st Street in North Austin. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red Nike shorts, and black tennis shoes with red socks.

James is described as:

White male

6’3"

160 lbs.

Short gray hair and short gray goatee

Brown eyes

Austin police are concerned about 68-year-old James Burtis' immediate welfare. If you see him or have information that can help, call 9-1-1.

If you see James Burtis or have information that can help, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter