Hays County SWAT arrest man in 'high-risk' operation

article

The Brief SWAT teams arrested a man in Kyle wanted on aggravated assault charges. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said Mohammed Al Anaiza was arrested without incident around 4:15 p.m. Friday. He is accused of ramming into a woman's vehicle, threatening to kill her and bandishing a firearm.



Hays County SWAT arrested a man in Kyle wanted for aggravated assault in a "high-risk" operation Friday, authorities said.

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said Mohammed Al Anaiza was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Al Anaiza was taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said he's accused of ramming a woman's vehicle, threatening to kill her and menacing her with a firearm.

The Hays County Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Al Anaiza's arrest after their investigation.

SWAT teams located him on Bebee Road in Kyle Friday afternoon. Deputies said Al Anaiza was arrested without incident.

What's next:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.