H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream

H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for one of its ice cream flavors due to an undeclared allergen.

H-E-B is recalling half-gallon tubs of H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, as the products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, says H-E-B.

The grocery store chain says the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient.

(HEB)

The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas and H-E-B says all affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses to date.

The recalled product has the following details:

UPC Number: 4122048399

Product: H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Size: ½ gallon

Best by date: 06 Jan 23

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund, says the chain.

Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.