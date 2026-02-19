Dog beaten on Austin balcony to remain in city's custody; owner arrested

The Brief A dog that was seen being beaten on an Austin balcony will remain in the city's custody The dog's owner was arrested for animal cruelty shortly after the viral video was seen The judge ordered that the dog be turned over to the Austin Animal Center, and that the owner will pay for the cost of the animal's boarding and care



There were lots of emotions inside an Austin courtroom Thursday as a judge decided who will keep custody of a dog seen beaten in a viral video.

There were cheers in the courtroom after a judge ruled the dog, Boone, will remain in the city’s custody and not with his owner.

The backstory:

It was a packed courtroom as a judge heard testimony about videos posted to social media showing an 11-year-old Labrador Weimaraner named "Boone" being abused and beaten with a belt.

Austin police arrested John Kaschak, who is now facing animal cruelty charges.

"There has been a lot of public interest in this case. We saw the viral videos and we all kind of organized to send emails to the investigators, to the various attorneys, to the DA to make sure that they understood that there was a lot of visibility," said Heather Myers, a local attorney and animal advocate.

One neighbor testified that she woke up around 4 a.m. to a dog sounding in distress on February 7. She told the court she saw Kaschak on his balcony hitting the dog with the belt.

The recorded videos were played for the judge.

"The videos are painful to watch. You hear the dog yelping. Lots of people got emotional in the courtroom when they played those videos," said Myers.

She testified she again heard the dog crying again and saw chairs being pushed toward Boone on the balcony that evening.

After calling the police, she posted a video online seeking advice about what to do next.

"We were contacted when the video first emerged on Reddit, and we had volunteers on site that night of Super Bowl Sunday. Everybody's plans kind of changed just to get the dog to safety through the correct legal means," said Sonal Patel, Rescue ATX Dogs.

An APD detective with the animal cruelty unit also testified.

He said when officers seized Boone, they found many of the items used in the videos, like the chairs, sheets, and two belts believed to be used along with blood on the balcony.

The detective said, based on the video, he believed the dog suffered undue pain.

"I'm very involved in animal rescue. We have seen many cases that are probably ten times worse than this, and those animals get returned to their owners within weeks," said Myers.

In the end, the judge ordered that Boone be turned over to the Austin Animal Center, and that Kaschak pay for the cost of Boone's boarding and care.

"We're really lucky in Boone's case that he had all of that proof in his favor," said Patel.