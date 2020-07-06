Houston company selected for COVID-19 vaccine trials, volunteers wanted

A Houston research firm has been selected for COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The Texas Center for Drug Development, or TCDD, is looking for volunteers in the trials that will be underway in a couple of weeks.

The program is a joint initiative between DM Clinical Research and TCDD—two of the largest non-institutional clinical research

networks in greater Houston—and will be conducted under the careful medical supervision of their research physicians.

According to a press release, these investigational vaccines have been given the nod by the FDA for Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.

TCDD says participants in the study will not be injected with the actual virus.

“I’m eager to work on resolving the public health crisis caused by COVID-19," says Dr. Vicki Miller of TCDD. "From here in Houston at our research sites to the companies developing new treatments and vaccines, it’s a collaborative effort between everyone.”

Volunteers interested in participating can visit houstonfightscovid.com or call (281) 886-3753.

