Hutson-Tillotson University celebrates 150 years, receives historic donation

The Brief Huston-Tillotson University commemorating its 150th anniversary University announced it received a $150 million donation from the Moody Foundation



Huston-Tilloston University is celebrating a major milestone, 150 years since they opened their doors, and it's received a major donation as well.

The backstory:

The university has celebrations spread throughout the school year to commemorate this milestone.

Huston-Tillotson University is the oldest institution of higher education in Austin, and it's left a lasting impact here in the East Austin community.

"This year, Huston-Tillotson University is celebrating its sesquicentennial, 150 years," says Linda Jackson, VP for Institutional Advancements.

The history of Huston-Tillotson University dates back to 1875 as two separate institutes, Tillotson College and Samuel Huston College.

Samuel Huston college was an institution that was founded in Dallas as the site for a school for the African American youth of the city.

In 1878, the school was moved to Austin, Texas, and was housed in what is now Wesley United Methodist Church.

"Samuel Huston, of course, was located on the corner of 12th Street and I-35, and then the Tillotson campus was here. So, the two campuses merged in 1952 and became Huston-Tillotson college now," says Jackson.

Throughout its 150 years history, the university has gone through all kinds of transitions.

"The Jim Crow era, Civil Rights movement, all those significant incidents had an impact on the university," says Jackson.

Following the desegregation of schools by the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling in 1954, HBCUs continued their mission to provide higher education to all.

"It was started as a normal institute to train teachers. Our doors have always been open to everyone. This is a very diverse campus," says Jackson.

While the campus went through changes, HT made sure to preserve some of the history.

"We're standing near the Evans Industrial Hall. Evans is the oldest building on campus, built in 1911. So this was one of the original buildings. And of course, as the industrial hall, this is where students were able to learn a trade," says Jackson.

Dig deeper:

The university hopes that when students leave Hutson-Tillotson, they leave a lasting impact in the community.

Those who are unfamiliar with Huston-Tillotson history may not know the lasting impact Jackie Robinson has here in Austin.

Robinson moved to Austin in the 40's after being discharged from the army. He was asked by the Samuel Huston College president at that time to coach for the men's basketball team, his tenure was short-lived and historic, as a baseball career was calling.

Linda Jackson, Hutson-Tillotson Vice President for Institutional Advancements, says many more students following Robinson also had an impact in the community.

"Some of our noted alumni include Azie Taylor-Morton. She was the secretary of treasury under the Carter administration," says Jackson.

"We have other individuals like Robert Stanton, who was a part of the national park service, lots of preachers who came through the institution," says Jackson.

What's next:

"There is a master plan, which will guide our growth. So that we can have more housing for our students, because some of our students are not housed here on campus," says Jackson.

In June 2024, Huston-Tillotson University unveiled its strategic plan for the next decade. The plan, titled "From First to Foremost: Huston-Tillotson University 2024-2034," is the culmination of an inclusive process that spanned several months and included the gathering of input from representatives of several key stakeholder groups, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, community and business leaders and local elected officials.

"It is the blueprint that we will use during the next ten years to solidify our position not only as a premier historically Black university, but as a top institution of higher education in the state of Texas," says Dr. Melva K. Wallace, President and CEO of Hutson-Tillotson.

The plan focuses on five key strategic priorities: 1) Enrollment and Student Success 2) Expansion of Educational Programs 3) Innovation, Community, and Entrepreneurship 4) Improve Campus Life and Infrastructural Development and 5) Support Transformative University Advancement Enterprises.

On September 18th, Huston-Tillotson University (HT) announced it has received a transformative $150 million donation from the Moody Foundation. This is the largest single donation ever made to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States.

The historic announcement was made during the university’s annual President’s Fall Opening Convocation, marking a bold new chapter in Huston-Tillotson’s 150-year legacy as Austin’s first institution of higher education.

This historic gift from the Moody Foundation will signal a new era of transformation for Huston-Tillotson, establishing the university as a national leader among HBCUs and higher education institutions.

The gift – focused on students – will enable Huston-Tillotson to deliver on their strategic plan, bring to life their master plan, and transform the university, while impacting current and future generations of students as well as the city of Austin.

In addition to focusing on student living, academic spaces, innovative scholarships, and a series of endowments, the gift includes professional support for Huston-Tillotson’s strategy, culture, marketing, and development infrastructure to help the university elevate its profile and expand its reach.