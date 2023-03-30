Fiery wreck on I-35 leaves 1 seriously injured, several lanes blocked

article

One person is seriously injured in a fiery wreck that has several lanes blocked on I-35 near Riverside Drive.

Austin Travis County EMS says a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire, but the fire is out now.

One adult was pinned in the vehicle, but they have been rescued and taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

Several lanes of I-35 are blocked near Riverside Dr. for cleanup and investigation. Expect delays and avoid the area if you can.