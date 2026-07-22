ICE in Texas: Faith community calls on state leaders to end violence

The Brief Texas Impact holding press conference at Texas Capitol to address ICE activities in Texas Faith leaders are calling for action to be taken to end violence in the state



Faith communities in Texas are calling on Governor Greg Abbott and legislative leaders to take action to end ICE violence.

The backstory:

Texas Impact held a news conference Wednesday at the Texas Capitol to call for state government oversight of ICE activities in Texas and to call for the end of violent immigration enforcement.

The organization says it is doing so after the deaths of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Joan Sebastián Guerrero in Maine, and Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán in Florida.

Representatives from Christian denominations and other faith traditions in Texas including the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; the United Methodist Church; the Episcopal Diocese of Texas; the South Central Conference of the United Church of Christ; the National Council of Jewish Women; and more are expected to attend.

Watch the full press conference below:

The Source: Information from Texas Impact news release.



