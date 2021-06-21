IDEA schools offer free meals to all children during the summer

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program (CNP) announces that they will be serving bundled meals during the summer to any child 18 years old and under, enrolled in IDEA or not, until Friday, July 16.

The bundled meals will include breakfast and lunch. Meal pick-up will be from Monday to Friday at any IDEA campus in the Austin area. Curbside pick-up hours vary by campus. Please be sure to contact your nearest campus for pick-up times.

All meals are provided via curbside pick-up only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All children in the community that are 18 years old and under are eligible for meal service at any school location. Due to regulations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), if a child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of child identity in order to receive meals.

Forms of identification include:

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

