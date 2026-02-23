Nearly $6M in meth seized while hidden in commercial truck at Laredo

article

The Brief CBP officers seized over 662 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $5.9 million at the Laredo Port of Entry on Feb. 13. The drugs were discovered hidden inside a commercial truck hauling powder coating after a canine and high-tech inspection at the World Trade Bridge. Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations are currently investigating the seizure; no arrests have been publicly announced yet.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $5.9 million of methamphetamine hidden within a commercial truck on Friday, Feb. 13.

Over $5.9 Million in drugs hidden

What we know:

CBP officials say the seizure occurred on Feb. 13 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a commercial truck that was hauling a shipment of powder coating for secondary inspection.

Tech, K-9 units lead to discovery

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 662.95 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, an estimated street value of $5,926,392.

CBP seized the narcotics.

What they're saying:

"The continued dedication of our frontline CBP officers to the border security mission and their utilization of our high-tech tools helped us zero-in on this significant methamphetamine load," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

"Seizures like these reflect the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our firm resolve to keep our streets safe."

Homeland Security investigates

What's next:

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.