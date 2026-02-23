Nearly $6M in meth seized while hidden in commercial truck at Laredo
LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $5.9 million of methamphetamine hidden within a commercial truck on Friday, Feb. 13.
Over $5.9 Million in drugs hidden
What we know:
CBP officials say the seizure occurred on Feb. 13 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a commercial truck that was hauling a shipment of powder coating for secondary inspection.
Tech, K-9 units lead to discovery
Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 662.95 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, an estimated street value of $5,926,392.
CBP seized the narcotics.
What they're saying:
"The continued dedication of our frontline CBP officers to the border security mission and their utilization of our high-tech tools helped us zero-in on this significant methamphetamine load," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
"Seizures like these reflect the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our firm resolve to keep our streets safe."
Homeland Security investigates
What's next:
Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.