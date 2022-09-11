INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding

Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas.

This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning.

Streets all over Chicago were so flooded that cars got stuck.

The rain started on Sunday morning and the storm system pounded Chicago for hours, leaving some residents dealing with flooded homes.

Photos from one home in Lincoln Square showed several inches of water in a bathroom and laundry room in a basement.

The National Weather Service said that the rain was going to continue for several more hours.