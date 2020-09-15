Judge finds no probable cause against teen girl accused in slaying of disabled NW Harris Co. woman

article

A judge has found that there is no probable cause in the case against an 18-year-old girl accused of murder in the shooting death of a disabled Harris County woman.

Emma Presler, 18, was charged with murder in the weekend slaying of Sierra Rhodd, 20, who died after her Timber Crest Drive home was riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe the motive was to shoot the victim's 15-year-old brother for an on-going feud he had with several individuals.

Surveillance video of the scene showed three vehicles at the time of the shooting which included a dark-colored sedan, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle. Witnesses reported seeing a red pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan race away from the scene.

Police then pulled over a red truck and arrested Presler, who was inside.

The judge said on Tuesday that he found no probable cause because police found Presler in a red truck, but couldn't prove it was the truck used in the shooting. He also added there wasn't enough evidence.

The judge says there is reasonable suspicion, but no probable cause.

He concluded that they can go to a grand jury, but doesn't know if that will help.