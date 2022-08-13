Kellogg's Rice Krispies gets 'spooky season' makeover with orange-colored cereal

article

Orange in autumn represents the color of pumpkins, fallen leaves … and now Rice Krispies.

Kellogg’s new Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal is hitting the supermarket shelves this August, according to a press release.

In the spirit of the spooky season, Kellogg's is encouraging consumers to make the most of the new orange-colored cereal by creating fun and unique fall-themed treats.

Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, said in a statement that the new product makes it "easier" for families to embrace the popular treat-making season of Halloween.

"We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal for the Halloween season and beyond," she said in the same statement.

"Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall."

"From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire."

New Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Shocking Orange Colored Cereal makes seasonal treat making fun, festive and easier than ever. (Credit: Kellogg’s Rice Krispies)

The "spooky" cereal still has the same taste as original Rice Krispies, as well as crunch, according to the press release — so it can be swapped easily into any cereal bowl or traditional recipe, the company maintains.

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide.

It is selling for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box.

It will sell for $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.

