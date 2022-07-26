Shooting in South Austin leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

One person was killed and another was injured in a south Austin shooting.

Austin police said around 8 p.m. on July 26 officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road.

Police said a man was found dead when officers arrived, and a woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Officials say the incident happened between three people who knew each other.

A suspect is not in custody but police believe it's an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.