Kyle police investigating 'child safety incident' involving 11-year-old

The Kyle Police Department is investigating a "child safety incident" involving a Hays CISD middle school student.

KPD says it received a report that a man driving a black truck approached an 11-year-old girl while walking to her bus stop in the area of Arbor Knot Drive around 6:45 a.m. Oct. 8.

The child was able to get away and then reported the information to an adult who was able to contact police. At this time, there is no additional description of the man or of the truck that he was driving, Kyle police say.

Hays CISD confirmed the girl involved in the incident was a student at Wallace Middle School. The district is also asking parents to speak with their children about safety and remind them to report wrong or unusual behavior to a trusted adult – a parent, teacher, school employee, bus driver, or law enforcement officer.

The Kyle Police Criminal Investigation Division is working closely with Hays CISD officials during this investigation and is asking residents that may have any information to call 512-268-3232 or, to remain anonymous, submit the information online.

