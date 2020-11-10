Kyle police looking for suspect in shooting

The Kyle Police Department is looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a 20-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooting happened on November 9 at the Oaks of Kyle located at 200 Philomena Drive. Police were dispatched to the scene at around 7:37 p.m. to respond to a call about shots fired. When officers arrived they found the man injured with apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was a black male wearing a tank top shirt, driving a 2015 or newer model dark-colored, possibly charcoal color, Dodge Challenger.

Police say the incident appears to have been a drug transaction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-268-3232 and ask to speak to a detective.

