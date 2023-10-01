Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall

The body of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feinstein's press office announced.

The event will be open to the public and attendees will be able to pay their respects and sign a condolence book.

Feinstein's funeral will be held the following day, Thursday, October 5, at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theatre.

Featured article

The funeral will not be open to the public due to limited space, but a livestream of the event will be available for the public.

Feinstein's body will then be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.