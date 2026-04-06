Austin daycare worker accused of dropping 3-month-old; medical care delayed for hours

The Brief Austin daycare worker arrested, accused of injuring infant She told detectives she dropped the baby after tripping Baby suffered skull fracture, did not receive medical help for hours



An Austin daycare worker has been arrested and is accused of injuring an infant in her care.

Investigators said a three-month-old suffered a skull fracture and medical help was delayed for hours.

24-year-old Leah Stewart has been charged with second degree felony injury to a child- recklessly causing serious bodily injury or mental impairment.

What we know:

Court records show Stewart, a caregiver at Primrose School at Easton Park, told detectives she had dropped the infant after picking her up from a bouncer chair.

She said she tripped and let go of the baby to catch herself, so she wouldn't fall on top of the child. Afterward, she told detectives she rocked the baby for several minutes before putting her down for a nap.

Investigators say that about an hour later, Stewart noticed a bump on the baby's head, but records show she waited nearly an hour to tell another caregiver. It was then another hour before the daycare called the baby's parents.

Leah Stewart (Austin Police Department)

Stewart admitted to detectives she didn’t call 911 because she was ‘terrified’ of losing her job and going to jail.

A medical provider at Dell Children’s Medical Center told detectives Stewart’s actions were ‘dangerous’ and the baby should have been taken to the hospital immediately.

Stewart has bonded out of jail for $10,000 and her bond condition consists of not working with children.

Dig deeper:

Records show Primrose School at Easton Park is licensed and accredited and has had a permit for a little more than six months.

State records indicate six inspections, with one self-reported incident and two deficiencies found last year.

FOX 7 Austin called Primrose School at Easton Park, and they said they had no comment about the situation.

What they're saying:

"Really tragic, terrible things can happen and the sooner you get in front of a medical professional, the more likely it is to be able to prevent those things or slow that down or stop that," Center for Child Protection Chief Program Officer Amanda Van Hoozer said.

The Center for Child Protection said parents should also do their homework, including checking state records for daycare history and incidents.

"Making sure, not that things haven't happened in those childcare settings, because things happened, what you're looking for is, were they reported? Did something happen in a childcare setting and they responded correctly?" Van Hoozer said.

They also recommend visiting facilities in person and being wary of any location that limits access.

"Any place that won't let you come in at any time of day I would be concerned about. Making sure that you have complete access so that there are no secrets that everything is out there and above board," Van Hoozer said.