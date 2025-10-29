2 arrested for stealing livestock headed to Fayette County auction: sheriff

article

2 arrested for theft of livestock in Fayette County The livestock was stolen in Robertson County and was intended to be sold at the Flatonia Livestock Auction



Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing livestock headed to auction in Fayette County.

What we know:

19-year-old Davarion Davon Hurst of Franklin and 21-year-old Kevandre Dayshawn Corona of Calvert have been charged with theft of livestock.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that on Oct. 27 around 3:30 p.m., its deputies helped investigate the theft of three head of livestock to be sold at the Flatonia Livestock Auction.

The three animals, all stolen from Robertson County, almost two hours away, included two Holstein Heifers and a Jersey type Heifer.

The suspects were identified in the sales area and detained. They were later charged and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.