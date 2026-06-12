Human remains found at Llano County ranch in 2018 finally identified: sheriff

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The Brief Llano County law enforcement say they have identified human remains found in 2018 Preliminary identification is Eric William Wallace; investigators are seeking dental records to confirm Family members say they lost contact with Wallace in late 2017



After almost a decade, Llano County law enforcement believe they have finally given a name to the human remains found at a ranch in 2018.

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What they're saying:

The Llano County Sheriff's Office says that at this time, investigators believe the skeletal remains belong to Eric William Wallace.

LCSO says that DNA analysis indicates a high probability the bones belong to Wallace, but they are trying to find dental records to confirm it.

Wallace's family has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation. They have so far told investigators they lost contact with Wallace in late 2017 and have had no known communication with him since.

Wallace was known to have lived in North Carolina, Florida and San Antonio.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case, or who may have had contact with Wallace prior to his disappearance, is urged to contact Investigator Adam Guerrero at 325-247-5767.

The backstory:

The human remains were found on April 1, 2018 at a ranch south-west of Llano.

Texas State University's Forensic Anthoropology Center (FACTS) determined the remains were of an American white man between 24 and 39 years old and between 4'11" and 5'7".

The human remains were found on April 1, 2018, on a ranch in western Llano County. The sheriff's office believes he may have gone missing sometime before the end of 2017,

A forensic imaging specialist with the Texas Rangers completed a facial reconstruction which was then entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System or NamUs.

According to NamUs, only a partial skeleton was recovered.