Texas targets hospitals, providers in new executive order on 'birth tourism'

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate and penalize healthcare providers involved in birth tourism schemes. Agencies can strip professional licenses, block state contracts, and refer potential violations to federal prosecutors. This order expands an ongoing state probe into Texas hospitals accused of marketing birth packages in Mexico.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed an executive order directing multiple state agencies to investigate and crack down on unlawful "birth tourism" schemes.

This expands on an effort launched earlier this month, looking into hospitals accused of marketing childbirth services to foreign nationals.

Texas mandates probe into healthcare providers

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Expand

What we know:

Abbott's executive order states that hospitals and other entities have sought to profit from so-called "birth tourism" by encouraging non-citizens to travel to the United States illegally, or under false pretenses, to give birth and obtain U.S. citizenship for their children.

The executive order requires the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (THHSC), the Department of State Health Services, the HHSC Office of Inspector General, the Texas Medical Board, the Texas Board of Nursing and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to investigate allegations of "birth tourism" within Texas' healthcare industry, as well as take action against licensed individuals or entities found to be participating in the practice.

The order also cites recent federal efforts to prioritize investigations into "birth tourism" schemes and references actions previously taken by the Texas attorney general against businesses accused of facilitating the practice.

License revocations and penalties

Dig deeper:

Under the order, agencies are directed to pursue enforcement actions that could include:

Suspending or revoking professional licenses

Barring entities from state contracts

Denying state benefits

Taking other actions authorized under state law.

The agencies are also authorized, with the governor's approval, to work with federal prosecutors by sharing information and referring potential violations of federal law.

State leadership targets "birth tourism"

What they're saying:

"Texas will not tolerate the exploitation of our immigration laws by individuals traveling to the United States illegally or under false pretenses to give birth and secure citizenship for their child," Abbott said in a statement announcing the order. "This executive order directs state agencies to investigate birth tourism schemes and hold accountable any provider that facilitates this fraud. U.S. citizenship is not for sale, and Texas will put a stop to individuals seeking to profit from birth tourism."

Probe expands after South Texas hospital investigation

The backstory:

The order expands on action Abbott announced July 7, when he directed HHSC to investigate reports that Texas hospitals were advertising childbirth packages to foreign nationals.

According to the governor's office, HHSC has since referred two Texas hospitals to the Texas Attorney General over allegations they advertised fixed-price "birth packages" in Mexico. One of those investigations involves Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas.

Mission Regional Medical Center has denied facilitating unlawful activity.

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