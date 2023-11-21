Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Stars rehearse at Herald Square

Image 1 of 4 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Roger Bart and Casey Likes perform "Back to the Future: The Musical" during day one of 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in a big way this year, as stars took to the street in front of the Macy's Herald Square store to rehearse for the parade.

Performers from "Back to the Future: The Musical," "Spamalot" and even the Rockettes strutted their stuff ahead of Thursday's performance.

RELATED: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC: 2023 route, street closures, balloons, performances and more

This year, seasoned Broadway performers like Roger Bart, Casey Likes, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, David Josefsberg, and Lorna Courtney will be singing and dancing to ring in the holiday season.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: The Radio City Rockettes perform during day one of 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The parade will feature a showstopping collection of 25 balloons, including ones from "Paw Patrol," "Bluey," "Spongebob Squarepants" and a new entry this year, "Beagle Scout Snoopy."

There will also be 31 floats, 11 marching bangs, 7 performance groups, and performances from 18 artists, including Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, Jon Batiste and Pentatonix.