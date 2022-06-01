Man arrested for shooting, killing another at Travis County apartment complex

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for the deadly shooting of another man outside a north Travis County apartment complex in late May.

Daniel Gutierrez was arrested and charged with the May 25 murder of 23-year-old James Kionne Fields-Pittman of Austin. Bail is set at $500,000.

TCSO says that around 1:30 a.m. May 25, deputies responded to reports of shots fired and a deceased person inside a vehicle at the complex in the 3100 block of Shoreline Drive near the Wells Branch MUD Recreation Center.

When deputies arrived they found the body of a Black man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Fields-Pittman. Detectives determined at the time those involved knew each other and this is an isolated incident.

TCSO says this is the ninth homicide in its jurisdiction this year.