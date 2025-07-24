Man caught on camera slashing Tesla tires in East Austin

The Brief A man was caught on camera slashing Tesla tires in East Austin FOX 7 Austin spoke with two Tesla owners who say it was the same man APD is investigating



An unmasked man is seen on camera slashing Tesla tires.

The car owners are livid.

What happened?

Local perspective:

On the morning of Rafid Ali’s birthday, he hoped in his car to head to the gym.

"I got a warning like please pull over immediately your tires are flat, and I was like what I just I replaced the tires literally a week ago," Rafid Ali said.

He drives a Tesla, and it captures video at all times. Ali checked his cameras.

"It pulls up a guy pulling up in the middle of the night, parking right next to me, getting out. He's wearing head-to-toe black, but his face is completely exposed, and he just walks over to my car, looks directly into the camera and just stabs the tire in with a knife, and then just looks directly at the camera again, gets back in his car and just drives off," Ali said.

Ali posted the video on Reddit and asked for information about the guy. It popped up on Heather Eliason’s feed.

"We saw the Reddit post. My boyfriend was like, check your cameras on the car," Heather Eliason said.

Earlier that day, she had walked to her Tesla and her tire was flat, too, so she checked her cameras.

"I saw the same individual that was in the video that was posted on Reddit, and I was shocked," Eliason said. "This is just bizarre, just odd and I felt scared but also just irritated."

Eliason messaged Ali, and they have been working to try to figure out who this man is. They are hoping Austin police are on it, too.

"Don't do a crime, someone's going to care and like actually do something about it eventually. Someone will do something about it eventually and the legal fees are going to outweigh any level of like dopamine hit you're getting out of slashing a single tire," Ali said.

"I hope you get the mental health you need, but on top of that, I would like my money back," Eliason said.

What's next:

Austin police said they are investigating.