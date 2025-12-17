Bee Cave residents speak out against development changes

The Brief Bee Cave residents upset over development changes Residents spoke at city meeting about ordinance amendments for the Village at Spanish Oaks planned development Residents concerned about building heights, impact to traffic



Bee Cave City Hall was packed with residents Tuesday night as the Planning and Zoning Commission came to order.

Several people took to the microphone to discuss item number 6, an amendment to Ordinance No.432 for the Village at Spanish Oaks Planned Development.

What we know:

The Village at Spanish Oaks is an 80-acre development located between SH 71 and Little Barton Creek. The site plans to provide residential opportunities as well as a mix of retail shops, restaurants, and office spaces.

The site has recently become a point of debate in Bee Cave as new changes the developers are hoping to pass are raising alarms amongst residents.

The developers, Greenbrier Southwest Corporation and CCNG, are looking to make amendments to the concept plan which would include:

Roadway simplification: Streams Edge Lane east of Spanish Oaks Club Blvd has been removed, and a roundabout has been added at the intersection of Spanish Oaks Club Blvd and Silvertree Drive.

Reconfiguration of Building Height: A height transition would be introduced along Highway 71: within 130 feet of the Hwy 71 right-of-way, buildings are limited to three levels and 50 feet; beyond 130 feet of Highway 71, up to five levels and 75 feet are allowed.

The original ordinance allowed for buildings on the site to only be three stories tall and a maximum of 50 feet. With the new changes proposed by the developer, certain buildings could be five stories tall with a maximum height of 75 feet.

What they're saying:

"You run a risk when you start building buildings that high. You fundamentally change the experience and in the long term you might be shooting yourself in the foot," said William Ball, a resident of the Homestead Community, located behind the development on SH 71.

Ball was among many residents who were concerned the buildings’ height might be a detriment to the city’s charm and natural beauty, and set a precedent for taller buildings to follow in the development’s footsteps.

Other members in the Homestead Community also shared concerns about what the site’s development might mean for traffic in the area.

Residents told FOX 7 that with current plans, those heading west on SH 71 wouldn’t be able to access their usual route on Great Divide Drive, and would be forced to drive through the new multi-use complex in order to get to their homes in the Homestead neighborhood, which could create headaches for what many see a rural community.

"There’s going to be school buses everyday cutting through a shopping center to take kids to school. There’s going to be horses that need to get in and out of our community that need to get through to their homes going through effectively a shopping center," said Shikhar Singh, another resident who also lives in the Homestead Community.

On Tuesday evening, city commissioners made it clear that any traffic concerns regarding SH 71 are out of their jurisdiction.

"I want to remind everyone that Highway 71 is fully under the jurisdiction of TxDOT. The city does not determine the design, timing, or traffic operations of state highways," said a commissioner with the Bee Cave Planning and Zoning Committee.

Residents who spoke to FOX 7 said more than anything they want the city and developers to take more time to consider the project’s impacts. Many were notified of the potential ordinance changes only a week before Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall.

"That is maybe the thing I’m most disappointed in. It feels like they’re trying to jam this through in the dark of the night," said Singh.

Although they have concerns about the site’s developments, many residents wanted to make it clear that they are not anti-development but want the essence of and personality of Bee Cave to be considered before projects are able to bring drastic changes.

"Part of Bee Cave’s charm is not that we’re Marble Falls or Spicewood where there might be less development, but it actually is that we have found a way to make development work in the communities here and really create something special," said Singh.

What's next:

Tuesday’s meeting was primarily focused on community input. An actual decision on amendments to the project’s ordinance will be made in the weeks to come.