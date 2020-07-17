Man fatally shot by FBI agents in southeast Houston

article

Houston police say a man died after he was shot by FBI agents who were serving warrants on Friday morning.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department identified the man as 24-year-old Malcolm Comeaux.

The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Hirondel St near Reed Road in southeast Houston around 9:50 a.m. Friday.

Police say the FBI agents were serving two warrants - for aggravated sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children - against Comeaux at his home.

According to HPD, agents knocked on the door and announced their presence. Police say, as Comeaux exited his home with his hands in the air, he made a quick movement to his waistband and retrieved what appeared to be a black revolver handgun.

Fearing the threat for their lives and the lives of their fellow agents, several agents discharged their duty weapons, police say.

Comeaux was shot. First aid was administered, but Comeaux was pronounced dead by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

The Houston Police Department says their officers only assisted as outer perimeter personnel and did not discharge their weapons.

Investigators say Comeaux had a pellet gun that resembled a handgun.

As is customary in law enforcement involved shootings in the city limits, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.