Ken Paxton makes stop in Georgetown as polls show tight Texas Senate race

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The Brief With election day less than two weeks away, Democrat James Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton by just one point in the latest polls. On his "Come and Take It" tour in Georgetown, Paxton urged early voting while touting his past lawsuits and his "Protecting the Texas Promise Plan." Campaigning in San Antonio, Talarico emphasized bipartisan opposition to Paxton and pledged to ban corporate PACs, end gerrymandering, and enact term limits.



Election day is less than two weeks away, and the race for U.S. Senate looks to be a tight one, with the latest polls showing James Talarico is leading Ken Paxton by one point.

What we know:

Paxton was in Georgetown on Saturday, and Talarico was in San Antonio.

Paxton’s stop in Georgetown was just one of many on his "Come and Take It" bus tour, and with one week left of early voting, he’s urging all his supporters to vote early and encourage others to vote Republican.

Paxton speaks on his ‘Protecting the Texas Promise Plan’

Dig deeper:

During Saturday’s rally, Paxton spoke on the many lawsuits he filed against Pfizer, Netflix, and the Biden-Harris administration.

He talked about the "Protecting the Texas Promise Plan," which is his vision to put thousands of dollars back into Texans' pockets, like a $25,000 deduction for medical expenses and a healthy living deduction to go toward gym memberships, youth sports, and GLP-1s.

Paxton also said while you might think you have just one vote, the consequences of that vote will determine the future of Texas and America.

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What they're saying:

One couple at the rally said they moved from California to Texas to be in a red state and are voting to keep it that way.

Talarico takes 'Clear Eyes, Full Hearts" tour to San Antonio

The other side:

Paxton’s Democratic opponent, James Talarico, was in San Antonio Saturday on his "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts" tour, saying a giant state deserves giant dreams.

He reminded voters both parties came together to impeach Paxton as attorney general.

Talarico also said this election is not a partisan issue, and that the Senate seat belongs to the people of Texas.

His promises to voters include: A vote to ban corporate PACs and Super PACs, fighting to get big money out of politics, banning gerrymandering, and passing term limits.

Big picture view:

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 1994.

Talarico plans to be in El Paso on Monday, and Paxton will be in Amarillo.